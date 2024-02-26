Norway receives first C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifter with Block 8.1 upgrade

Lockheed Martin has delivered the first of four C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters with the Block 8.1 upgrade to the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF).

The upgrade enhances the aircraft’s capabilities and interoperability, providing advanced features such as a new flight management system, civil GPS, enhanced communication systems, and defensive capabilities.

The Block 8.1 upgrade ensures that Norway’s C-130J-30 fleet is mission-ready with improved global reach, navigation, and protection. The Royal Norwegian Air Force, as a member of the C-130J Super Hercules Joint User Group, actively shapes and develops the Super Hercules Block Upgrade Program.

The C-130J Super Hercules is a widely used tactical airlift aircraft, serving 26 operators in 22 nations and offering unique advantages in performance, fuel efficiency, range, capacity, and survivability.