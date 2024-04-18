London Heathrow Border Force strike: hundreds to walk out for 4 days over job cuts

Over 300 Border Force officers at London Heathrow Airport are set to strike for four days from April 29th to May 2nd, protesting against job cuts and changes to working conditions. The strike, organised by the Public and Commercial Services trade union, will affect terminals 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Approximately 250 workers are expected to lose their jobs at passport control due to new roster plans, sparking anger and disappointment among union members. PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote emphasised the disproportionate impact on disabled workers and those with caring responsibilities.

Despite previous hopes for talks to resolve the dispute, the union has reinstated industrial action. The Home Office expressed disappointment but remains open to discussion, stating that the changes aim to align working arrangements with other ports and improve service while ensuring border security.