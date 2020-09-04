Sanicole Airshow goes digital for 2020

Grab your favourite seat and tune in for a great digital show. Enjoy the show from Home with your dear ones. Stay Safe & Be Safe during these hectic COVID times.

Established in 1977, the award-winning International Sanicole Airshow (ISA) plans and operates the exciting, family-friendly annual event designed to promote aviation in all its different dimensions. ISA honours our rich aerial heritage while using the power and magic of flight to inspire young people.

In April, the organisers of the Sanicole Airshow were among the first to cancel a major Belgian event. The 42nd edition of the Sanicole Airshow scheduled for 11 and 13 September 2020 has been postponed to 2021. Nevertheless, aviation and airshow enthusiasts can still tick September 11th in their calendar. On that day, the action-packed Digital Sanicole Airshow will be launched.

“Every year, we can call on a large group of healthcare professionals as part of the Sanicole Airshow. These professionals have been on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have had a very difficult time. Apart from any measures, which we could not predict in April, we were of the opinion that it would be inappropriate to call on these volunteers for an entire September weekend” says Geoffrey Buekenberghs, Airshow Director. In order to pay respect to all these healthcare professionals, the Digital Sanicole Airshow has been developed.

The Digital Sanicole Airshow will be broadcasted via the Sanicole website. Via the same website and at their own discretion, viewers can make a donation to the non-profit organisation Fire Stress Team Vlaanderen (FIST), an organisation that supports healthcare workers. The full proceeds of the Digital Sanicole Airshow will be donated on to this charity. “Many healthcare providers are still at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On the basis of this action, we express our appreciation and try to support them” says Geoffrey Buekenberghs.

What to expect?

The Digital Sanicole Airshow will carry a clear Sanicole stamp and is more international than ever with participants from 31 countries. The highly varied video, which will last for about two hours, it covers the various facets of an airshow and is truly action-packed with lots of engaging shots. The history of the Sanicole Airshow is sketched with testimonials from various pilots from different backgrounds and gives the viewer a unique insight into the fascinating world of airshows.

The rich Sanicole video archive is complemented with exclusive footage, shot especially for the Digital Sanicole Airshow. “Some sequences have never been shown in public and were made available directly by the participants“, says Geoffrey Buekenberghs.

The video will premiere on September 11, 2020 at 20:00 via the Sanicole website. For practical information, we kindly invite you to refer to www.sanicole.com

Social Media hashtag to continue the conversation is #sanicole