TUI fly Belgium pre-launches Summer 2021 to seven destinations; offers more flexibility to passengers

TUI fly Belgium already launched part of its Summer 2021 schedule and allows passenger to book “ticket only” flights to seven popular destinations in Spain and France. The holiday airline is quickly responding to the negative travel advisories issued by the Belgian FPS Foreign Affairs for passengers traveling to Spain.

Passenger who still have a booked ticket to those destinations will be able to postpone their trip by 13 months, free of charge. TUI fly will launch other “ticket only” Summer destinations in October, the complete holiday package tours will follow in November.

As of 11 September and at least until 22 September, TUI fly will no longer connect Spain, except to Alicante and Malaga, which will maintain three weekly flights.

TUI fly Belgium’s current Summer 2021 offer (until 27 October 2021):

Spain

Alicante from the airports of Brussels, Ostend, Antwerp, Charleroi and Liège (from € 59.99 per journey)

Malaga from Brussels, Ostend, Antwerp, Charleroi and Liège (from € 59.99 each way)

Tenerife from Brussels, Ostend, Charleroi and Liège (from € 99.99 each way)

Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), from Brussels, Ostend and Liège (from € 99.99 per journey)

Murcia from Ostend, Antwerp and Charleroi (from € 59.99 per journey)

Valencia from Brussels (from € 49.99 each way)

France

Toulon from Charleroi (from € 49.99 each way)