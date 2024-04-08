First flight attendant to visit space returns to Earth

April 6th marked a historic moment as Marina Vasilevskaya, a flight attendant for Belavia, returned from an extraordinary journey. She accomplished a feat that not only marked her as the first woman from Belarus in space but also as the first flight attendant to venture beyond Earth’s bounds.

According to Belavia, Marina, aged 33, has dedicated the past seven years to serving as cabin crew and an instructor for the airline. Her remarkable journey to space began with a nationwide competition organized by the Belarus Academy of Sciences and the Belarus Space Agency. From a pool of over 3,000 female applicants, Marina emerged as one of six finalists. Ultimately, she secured her place over another flight attendant, two scientists, and two doctors.

The mission, which commenced on March 23, concluded in the morning of April 6th, returning approximately 47 kilometers southeast of the Kazakh city of Jezkazgan.

Marina’s journey is not only a testament to her personal achievements but also a milestone for women in aviation. Her story inspires countless individuals, demonstrating that the sky is no longer the limit.