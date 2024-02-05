European Commission welcomes continued airline competition on the routes from Amsterdam to the US

The European Commission has welcomed positive developments at Amsterdam airport, allowing JetBlue Airways Corporation to continue operating during the IATA Summer 2024 Season.

The Commission closely monitored market conditions, particularly congestion and the Blue Skies joint venture between Air France-KLM Group, Delta, and Virgin Atlantic. The aim was to ensure no irreparable damage to competition, specifically on the Amsterdam-New York route. The Commission was prepared to intervene if JetBlue faced obstacles in securing access.

The entry of new competitors is deemed necessary on certain transatlantic routes to counter the distortive effects of joint ventures. JetBlue faced slot constraints for the IATA Summer 2024 Season but eventually secured all necessary slots, ensuring consumer choice in a high-demand period.

The Commission will continue monitoring ahead of the IATA Summer 2025 Season.