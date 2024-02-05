KLM Equipment Services switches to Neste MY Renewable Diesel for diesel-powered ground vehicles at Amsterdam Schiphol

KLM Equipment Services (KES) has announced its transition to Neste MY Renewable Diesel for its diesel-powered ground vehicle fleet at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

Neste’s HVO100, made from 100 percent renewable raw materials, is being used for heavy vehicles without emission-free alternatives. KES, responsible for vehicle procurement, rental, and maintenance at Schiphol, aims to enhance efficiency and sustainability. The renewable diesel has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90 percent compared to fossil diesel over its life cycle.

KES plans to make its operation emission-free and contribute to a greener future at Schiphol. The switch to Neste MY Renewable Diesel requires no modifications to existing diesel vehicles, making it a seamless transition.