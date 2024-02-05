German ver.di ground staff union calls for a 27-hour strike on Wednesday at Lufthansa

The German union ver.di has called for a strike by Lufthansa ground staff starting from 04:00 on Wednesday until 07:10 on Thursday.

The move is intended to escalate pressure during ongoing salary negotiations, as the union rejected Lufthansa’s proposal, which included “more than 13 percent” increases over three years and significant inflation compensation bonuses. ver.di considers the offer “totally insufficient” and demands a monthly pay increase of at least 500 euros, a 3,000-euro inflation compensation bonus, and improvements in shift organisation.

The strike, affecting airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, and Düsseldorf, could lead to flight delays and cancellations. Negotiations are set to resume on 12 February in Frankfurt.