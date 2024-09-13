Australian man fined and ordered to pay $8,630 for disruptive on-board behaviour forcing flight to turn back

A Western Australian man was ordered to pay over $8,630 in fuel costs after his disruptive behaviour on a flight from Perth to Sydney caused the pilot to turn the plane around and dump fuel before landing.

The incident occurred on September 25, 2023, and led to the man’s arrest by the Australian Federal Police upon landing. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and failure to comply with safety instructions. In addition to the fuel repayment, the man was fined $9,000 by the Perth Magistrates Court.

Authorities warn that such behaviour on flights carries significant legal and financial consequences.