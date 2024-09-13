FAA and NTSB investigate near-collision between Alaska and Southwest Airlines planes on Nashville runway

A near-collision between two commercial planes occurred at Nashville, Tennessee, International Airport on Thursday, spurring investigations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The incident involved Alaska Airlines flight AS369, a Boeing 737-800 (reg. N597AS) bound for Seattle, and Southwest Airlines flight WN2029, a Boeing 737-700 (reg. N225WN) with destination Jacksonville. The Alaska Airlines plane was cleared for takeoff when Southwest Airlines was given clearance to cross the same runway.

The Alaska Airlines crew braked abruptly, reportedly causing tyre damage, but avoided a collision. None of the 176 passengers or six crew members aboard the Alaska flight were injured, but the flight was eventually cancelled. The Southwest flight could take off without any further incident. Both airlines are cooperating with the investigation.

This marks the 14th runway incursion investigation by the NTSB involving commercial flights in 2024. The close call follows several recent incidents, including two Delta planes colliding while taxiing in Atlanta and a near-collision in New York’s JFK Airport earlier this year, raising concerns about runway safety.

The NTSB has been advocating for the FAA to install more technology at airports to warn controllers of potential runway collisions and to enhance pilot reporting requirements, particularly in low-visibility conditions.