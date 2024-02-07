Bertrand Piccard unveils “Climate Impulse”: a revolutionary eco-friendly flight, with a large Belgian input, to inspire global change

In a world grappling with eco-pessimism and divisive views on climate action, Bertrand Piccard, renowned adventurer and environmentalist, is set to embark on a groundbreaking journey. In a letter to friends and supporters, Piccard revealed his latest adventure, teaming up with engineer Raphaël Dinelli for the first non-stop, round-the-world journey in a green hydrogen-powered aircraft – aptly named ‘Climate Impulse.’

Scheduled for 2028, the Climate Impulse flight aims to be a beacon of hope, showcasing how innovative solutions can set the world on a sustainable course. Piccard emphasises the urgency of finding sustainable ways for humanity to function, lamenting the divisive nature of ecological discussions globally.

Drawing inspiration from his past achievements, such as the Breitling Orbiter and Solar Impulse, Piccard sees Climate Impulse as the embodiment of a vision dedicated to identifying and promoting clean and efficient solutions beneficial to both the environment and the economy. The aircraft is poised to revolutionise aviation, making a lasting contribution to the ecological transition.

Piccard, known for sparking global movements through his Foundation, seeks to ignite a similar impact with Climate Impulse. His goal is to provide hope, showcase solutions, and bring a pioneer spirit to the forefront of climate action. Through a 10-day journey across the globe, the aircraft will carry a powerful message – the proof that “we can do better with less.”

The Belgian technological partner, Syensqo (formerly part of Solvay), which collaborated with Piccard nearly 20 years ago on the Solar Impulse flight, is once again at the forefront. Syensqo will leverage its expertise and innovation power to manufacture the plane with tailor-made materials.

Piccard calls upon supporters to share the Reveal Video and follow the journey on social media with the hashtags #ClimateImpulse and #BeTheImpulse. He emphasises the importance of collective participation, believing that what they achieve in the skies can serve as an example of what is possible on Earth.

As Bertrand Piccard sets out on this unparalleled journey through the skies, the Climate Impulse project symbolises a beacon of hope and a call to action for a more sustainable future.