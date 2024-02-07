Finnair reports marginal passenger growth despite weather challenges in January 2024

Finnair experienced a 0.4% increase in passenger numbers in January 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, despite facing adverse weather conditions.

The overall capacity grew by 5.6%, with the Asian traffic leading at 13.1% YoY, while the North Atlantic capacity declined by 5.8%. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased by 3.0% points to 69.2%.

Asian traffic showed positive trends, with a 3.0% increase in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), while North Atlantic and domestic traffic saw declines. Severe weather conditions impacted on-time performance, with only 66.2% of flights arriving on schedule.

The cargo sector witnessed a significant 17.5% YoY increase in total cargo tonnes.