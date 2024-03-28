A Russian Su-35 fighter jet crashed near Sevastopol, possibly downed by Russian anti-aircraft defence

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet crashed near Sevastopol on March 28, according to the head of the city’s occupation authorities, Mykhailo Razvozhaev. The pilot ejected and was rescued by Sevastopol’s rescue service, with no civilian damage reported.

However, preliminary data suggests the possibility of the plane being mistakenly shot down by Russian anti-aircraft defence, as indicated by an anonymous Telegram channel. The Russian Ministry of Defence has not officially commented on the incident.

The crash adds to ongoing tensions in Crimea, with frequent explosions heard since August 2022. Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, emphasised the capability of Ukrainian forces to target any location in occupied Crimea, stating that de-occupation requires military operations.