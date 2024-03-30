Italian Eurofighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

By
André Orban
-
0
0
Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon © Dmitry A. Mottl – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2292896

Italian Eurofighters intercepted Russian aircraft twice during a NATO air control mission over the Baltic Sea in the past 24 hours, according to Italian sources. The interceptions, conducted by the 4th Wing Task Force deployed at the Polish base in Malbork, were prompted by alerts from the NATO command centre in Uedem, Germany.

Unidentified aircraft flying over international waters triggered the alerts, with the Italian F-2000s returning to base after identification.

In other news related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, fragments of a Russian drone were discovered in Romania, and Polish Premier Donald Tusk warned of an impending war.

