European Union follows Finland’s lead to ban Russian-owned Turkish airline Southwind Airlines

The European Union has placed a flight ban on Turkish airline Southwind Airlines, following Finland’s lead, due to concerns over its alleged control by Russian entities. The decision is based on doubts about the airline’s ownership structure and operational control.

Jarkko Saarimäki, head of Finland’s transport agency, stated that a significant portion of ownership and control belongs to Russian players. Southwind Airlines, founded in 2022, specialises in flights to and from Russia.

The EU’s ban, effective immediately, is in accordance with Regulation No. 833/2014, which addresses sanctions related to Russia’s actions against Ukraine. Before the ban, Southwind operated flights to several European destinations.

The Association of Russian Tour Operators announced the cancellation of Southwind’s flights to Kaliningrad in response to the EU sanctions, rendering flights to Switzerland and North Macedonia impossible for the airline.