Amsterdam Airport Schiphol conducts trial with self-driving buses on airside

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is conducting a trial with electric autonomous buses on its airside, with two self-driving Ohmio buses currently in operation. The buses follow a fixed route, serving employees of cleaning and ground handling companies.

Initial feedback from employees indicates a positive experience, with 89% willing to use the service again. Schiphol aims to assess the advantages of autonomous transport and gather employee feedback during the trial, which will continue until the end of April.

The airport envisions an emission-free and autonomous ground operation by 2050 and sees this trial as a step towards that goal. Ohmio, the supplier of the autonomous buses, views this collaboration as a visionary approach to future transport. Each autonomous bus has a capacity of eight people and operates on pre-programmed routes, contributing to Schiphol’s goal of sustainability and emission reduction in its ground operations.