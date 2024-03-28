Frankfurt Airport’s summer schedule unveiled: expanded connectivity to 283 destinations worldwide

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) is set to launch its new summer schedule on March 31, coinciding with Germany’s switch to daylight saving time. With a robust lineup of 83 airlines serving 283 destinations across 90 countries, FRA solidifies its position as Germany’s premier international aviation hub.

Highlights of the summer schedule include the introduction of new European and intercontinental routes. Discover Airlines will offer non-stop flights to Harstad/Narvik Airport in Norway, providing access to the picturesque Lofoten archipelago. Additionally, SunExpress will expand its service to Malatya in Eastern Anatolia, while Sky Express continues flights to Athens.

Enhanced connections to North America are also on the agenda. Lufthansa will increase flights to Minneapolis and launch a new route to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Meanwhile, Condor will add non-stop flights to San Antonio, Texas (SAT), and Miami, Florida, making FRA the only European airport with direct service to SAT.

Condor’s expansion extends to Asia with new flights to Bangkok and Phuket, supplementing existing services to Thailand. Lufthansa will maintain its route to Hyderabad, India.

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, FRA’s summer schedule boasts a six percent increase in flights compared to the previous year. Intercontinental flights have nearly returned to pre-crisis levels, demonstrating FRA’s resilience and recovery. Seat capacity is also on the rise, reflecting growing passenger demand.

To accommodate Discover Airlines’ operations, check-in operations will relocate from Concourse A to Concourse B in Terminal 1 starting April 10. With expanded connectivity and improved services, FRA anticipates a vibrant summer season ahead.