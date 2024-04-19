Russian Air Force Tupolev TU-22M3 bomber crashes in Russia

A Tupolev TU-22M3 strategic bomber belonging to the Russian Air Force met with disaster in southern Russia on Friday, April 19. The Defense Ministry confirmed the incident, revealing that the aircraft went down in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the Stavropol Territory while on its way back to base following the completion of a combat mission.

The response of rescue teams led to the successful evacuation of three crew members. However, the search continues for one more pilot.

The ministry added that the aircraft didn’t carry ammunition onboard and that preliminary investigations point towards a technical fault as the probable cause behind the crash.

?? Russian Tu-22M3 strategic missile carrier has crashed in Stavropol region after performing a combat mission Russian Defense Ministry said a "technical malfunction" caused the crash, noting that there was no ammunition on board. Three pilots have been found alive, two of whom… pic.twitter.com/LruTYwcRz3 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 19, 2024