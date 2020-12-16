New regional passenger aircraft Ilyushin IL-114-300 made its maiden flight

On December 16, 2020, a new regional passenger turboprop aircraft Il-114-300 made its maiden flight at the Zhukovsky airfield. Aircraft developer is Aviation Complex named after S. V. Ilyushin [the main enterprise of the Transport Aviation Division of UAC (United Aircraft Corporation) within the Rostec State Corporation].

The flight was performed by an experienced crew consisting of Chief Pilot Nikolai Kuimov, Test Pilot Dmitry Komarov and Flight Test Engineer Oleg Gryazev.

“The end of the 2020 year is rich in aviation premieres. As you know, yesterday the MC-21-310 medium-range airliner with PD-14 engines took off for the first time. Today the Il-114-300 turboprop made its maiden flight – it is another aircraft in the passenger line, which our aircraft manufacturers will offer to carriers in the near future. The new aircraft is especially relevant for our country: it is compatible with different levels of airfield equipment, it is adapted to operate in the harsh conditions of the North, Siberia, the Far East, and due to the optimal cabin capacity it can become the basic vehicle for the development of regional transportation. In 2022, UAC plans to complete the certification of the Il-114-300, and from 2023 – to begin serial deliveries,” said Sergei Chemezov, General Director of Rostec State Corporation.

During the flight, the flight crew checked power plant operation modes, aircraft stability and controllability, as well as the operation of its systems.

“The first flight of the IL-114-300 is the result of the excellent work of tens of thousands of people – researchers, engineers, specialists – working in the design bureau and at the plants of the United Aircraft Corporation, at the enterprises of our suppliers and partners. The development of the new regional turboprop aircraft opens up new prospects for the Russian civil aircraft industry,” said Yury Slyusar, General Director of United Aircraft Corporation.

Il-114-300 is a short-range passenger turboprop aircraft. The aircraft is being manufactured for local airlines, for the operation in the regions with weak airfield infrastructure and with difficult climatic conditions. The Il-114-300 can be used to ensure air mobility of the population in remote regions of the North, the Far East and Siberia.

The main characteristics of the IL-114-300:

– maximum passenger capacity – 68 seats

– maximum payload – up to 6.8 tons

– cruise speed – 500 km/hour

– flight range with maximum payload (6.8 t) – 1400 km

– ferry range – 5000 km

– flight altitude – up to 7600 m

The aircraft is being manufactured in cooperation with the leading Russian developers of systems and equipment; the most significant amount of components is supplied by the enterprises of the Rostec State Corporation.

The aircraft is equipped with TV7-117ST-01 turboprop engines designed and manufactured by JSC UEC-Klimov JSC (part of JSC United Engine Corporation, Rostec State Corporation). The engine’s takeoff power is up to 3100 hp., which is higher in takeoff and cruise modes in comparison with the base engine (TV7-117CM). Except for the engine, the power plant includes a new high-thrust AV-112-114 propeller and a new automatic control system using a combined modernized engine and a BARK-65SM propeller control unit. This control system allows us to maximize the potential of the engine and propeller, increasing the efficiency of the power plant.

The Il-114-300 is equipped with a digital flight and navigation complex that provides take-off and landing in meteorological conditions corresponding to ICAO Category II.

December 16, 2020