New Air Dolomiti flights from Munich to Aarhus, Denmark

Air Dolomiti, the Italian airline of Lufthansa Group, announces a new destination departing from the Munich hub. Starting March 29th, 2021, three flights a week will connect the German city to the Danish airport of Aarhus, the second most important after Copenhagen.

The flights operated in codeshare with Lufthansa and active on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays, can be purchased on the company’s website and will have the following timetables:

Monday/ Thursday

MUC – AAR 11:00/12:45

AAR – MUC 13:25/15:10

Sunday

MUC – AAR 14:00/15:45

AAR – MUC 16:25/18:10

Besides, the summer months will see an increase in connections to better meet and serve the needs of the warm season. The planning of these flights is part of a wider project that sees Air Dolomiti at the center of a growth that will hopefully continue despite the Health Emergency. Passengers arriving in Munich will then be offered another important connection to Denmark.

“We are very pleased to start collaborating with Aarhus Airport building new ties and making our offer more varied. This will allow us to satisfy new passengers’ needs and better our services too. The start of this route is intended to be an encouraging sign after the difficult phase of the pandemic. It is a pleasure for us to be able to differentiate our offer by guaranteeing point-to-point flights from the Munich hub,” says Joerg Eberhart, President & CEO of Air Dolomiti.

“Munich is an important destination for Aarhus Airport. There is significant business traffic between southern German and mainland Danish companies, which we can service at a high level with six weekly departures. At the same time, travelers get direct access to Lufthansa’s extraordinary Munich route network, which counts over 100 international destinations worldwide. In addition, Munich is a very attractive city-break destination, which is still relatively undiscovered to many Danes, but which is a very exciting alternative to the classic Euro-capitals for an extended weekend stay, all year round”, says Peer H. Kristensen, CEO of Aarhus Airport.

The new flight will be part of the Miles & More programme that will allow frequent flyers to obtain the many benefits of the award program.