Uruguayan Air Force acquires A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from Embraer

Embraer has announced the sale of up to six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to the Uruguayan Air Force (FAU) as part of a fleet modernisation programme. The contract includes one confirmed aircraft purchase with an option for five additional units, with deliveries beginning in 2025. The deal also covers mission equipment, integrated logistics services, and a flight simulator.

Uruguay will join Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Paraguay as the sixth South American nation to operate the A-29 Super Tucano, a versatile aircraft widely used in the region for missions such as border surveillance, reconnaissance, and advanced training. Over 160 Super Tucanos currently operate across diverse and challenging environments in South America.

The acquisition marks Uruguay’s first purchase of new combat aircraft since 1981 and aims to enhance the country’s airspace defence capabilities and crime control operations. Uruguayan Defence Minister Armando Castaingdebat and Commander in Chief of the Uruguayan Air Force, General Luis H. De León, emphasised the significance of the purchase for national security and the Air Force’s operational readiness.

Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucano is recognised globally for its cost-effectiveness, reliability, and versatility, with over 260 orders and 570,000 flight hours, including 60,000 in combat. The aircraft’s advanced technology, multi-mission capabilities, and rugged design make it an ideal choice for countries seeking efficient and flexible air defence solutions.