Brussels Airlines launches drawing contest for new Belgian icon livery

Brussels Airlines has launched a drawing contest to create a new “Belgian icon” livery. Everyone who lives in Belgium or holds Belgian nationality, over the age of 16, can submit a design. Preferably one that represents Belgium. Early October, a voting will be organized during a grand finale. The design should represent Belgium in an original and artistic way.

“The Belgian Icons remain some of the most photographed airplanes in the world and are an important way for Brussels Airlines to bring its Belgitude to the world,” the airline, a subsidiary of Lufthansa Group, wrote in a press release.

“The design has to be something Belgium is known for, and Belgians are proud of, without entering too much into clichés. The next Belgian Icon will not feature beer, fries, or waffles, for example, but we love to showcase our culture, nature or history. As with all our previous Belgian Icons, the design must have a ‘wow-factor’ and inspire people to visit Belgium,” Michel Moriaux, Head of Marketing at Brussels Airlines

Seven years ago, in September 2017, Marta Mascellani was the winner of the contest with “Aerosmurf“, an Airbus A320 sporting the Smurfs livery. The Art Nouveau design ended second.

People have until September 27 to submit their designs; an internal jury will make a pre-selection afterward. At the beginning of October, everyone will be able to vote for their favorite design.

Designs can be submitted via this link.