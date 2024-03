Flibco launches a new bus route connecting Antwerp to Brussels Zaventem and Brussels South Charleroi airports starting April 25th.

With the bus rides, flibco.com wants to give the residents and visitors of Antwerp a direct connection to the two largest airports in the country, the company says in a press release.

Tickets go on sale March 26th with prices starting at €9.99 for Brussels and €19.99 for Charleroi.

This adds to their existing Ghent route serving both Brussels airports.