Widespread GPS interference grips European airspace: suspicions rise over Russian involvement

More than 1,600 planes have reportedly been affected by a mysterious interference, sparking concerns that Russia may be behind the disruptions.

Planes traversing the airspace over and around the Baltic Sea in northern Europe have encountered technical problems attributed to jamming since Sunday. According to reports, 1,614 planes, predominantly civilian, have reported issues since the disturbances began.

While the majority of incidents seem concentrated in Polish airspace, OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) blogs have indicated that planes flying in German, Danish, Swedish, Latvian, and Lithuanian airspace have also experienced interference problems.

Newsweek has suggested that the surge in interference can largely be traced back to the Kaliningrad region, where Russia is believed to possess significant resources for electronic warfare.

A Lithuanian defense source highlighted the breadth of Russia’s military equipment dedicated to Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) interference, including jamming and spoofing, at varying distances, durations, and intensities.

Moreover, a leading military expert has underscored Russia’s dominance in electronic warfare, calling it a “wake-up call” for the UK’s military. Dr. Melanie Garson, associate professor of International Security at University College London, emphasized Russia’s historical advantage in this field, particularly noting the recent solidification of their capabilities amid ongoing conflicts.

Dr. Garson warned of NATO’s potential inability to match Russia’s capabilities in electronic warfare, raising concerns about the need for heightened vigilance and technological advancement.

Ended with 63 hours and 40 minutes at 14:18 (GMT +1) this afternoon. First 24 hours was with full/regular power (Sweden, Germany, Poland) and after that almost 40 hours reduced to what can be described as covering Polish airspace only. pic.twitter.com/UmGdJcGi3p — Rundradion (@rundradion) March 25, 2024

Source: This article is based on information originally reported by the Daily Mail.