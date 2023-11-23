Flibco.com & Brussels Airlines announce a new intermodal travel option from Lille to Africa via Brussels

Flibco.com, Brussels Airlines, and the Lufthansa Group have united to introduce a pioneering intermodal travel experience, enabling seamless journeys from Lille to sub-Saharan Africa via Brussels. Brussels Airlines has integrated Lille as a new destination in its network, utilising Flibco.com buses for the initial leg of the journey and Brussels Airlines flights for the subsequent part. Passengers benefit from guaranteed connections, the ability to accrue Miles and More rewards for the entire trip, and a commitment to enhancing sustainability in travel.

This collaboration not only adds Lille as a destination without additional flights but also aims to expand intermodal travel options to and from Brussels Airport. Flibco.com’s director sees this as a significant step forward in integrating ground transportation with airlines, leveraging digital tools to improve airport accessibility and serve as a European pioneer in airport ground transportation.

Passengers booking this intermodal ticket enjoy a seamless travel experience with assured connections and the opportunity to collect miles and status through the Miles and More programme, even for the segment operated by Flibco.com. Brussels Airlines emphasises the importance of bus and rail connections in strengthening Brussels Airport’s connectivity and aims to further expand multimodal offers, potentially including high-speed train connections, to reduce carbon emissions in their operations.

Tickets for travel between Lille and 18 sub-Saharan African destinations can be booked through brusselsairlines.com and travel agencies.