Kortrijk and Ghent now connected to Brussels Airport by Flibco busses

The journey to Brussels Airport just got easier with Flibco’s new connection in Kortrijk and the reopening of the route from Ghent! Tickets are now available online for both stops, with trips from Kortrijk already operating and Ghent rides starting on the 31st of March.

Key features of the service include:

Bus stops conveniently located: Kortrijk: President Kennedylaan, P+R Kinepolis Xpo Ghent: Sint Pietersstation 3 Voskenslaan perron 22/23 Brussels Airport

Stress-Free Airport Drop-off: arrive at the airport Terminal in just 1h 15 from Kortrijk and 50 minutes from Ghent!

Flexible ticket: free cancellation or rescheduling up to 6 hours before the trip and the option to use the same ticket for the following departure in case of flight changes

With 9 daily trips (day, night, Sundays and holidays included!), you have the flexibility to choose the time that best suits your itinerary.

Wallet-friendly prices starting at €9.99 per ticket for both cities.