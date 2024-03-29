New Flibco bus service offers convenient travel from Breda and Tilburg to Brussels and Charleroi airports

Starting April 25, Flibco.com will launch eleven daily bus trips from Breda and Tilburg in The Netherlands to Brussels and Charleroi airports in Belgium. The service aims to provide seamless travel experiences with direct connections from the Dutch Brabant cities to airport terminals.

With frequent departures throughout the day, travellers can enjoy hassle-free journeys, particularly during early morning and late-night flights.

Flibco.com plans to expand its network to other Dutch cities like Maastricht and Eindhoven, recognising the demand for convenient transportation to Belgian airports. With competitive pricing and amenities such as WiFi and USB connections onboard, the bus service offers an attractive alternative to train travel, providing added value for passengers in the region.