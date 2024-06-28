NY/NJ Port Authority airports record busiest May on record, boosted by Memorial Day travel

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced that its commercial airports experienced their busiest May ever, driven by a record number of travellers over the Memorial Day weekend. The Port also led the nation in cargo volume and saw significant milestones in commuter rail and vehicular traffic.

Airports:

Record Month : Approximately 13 million passengers travelled through the region’s airports in May 2024, setting a new record for the month.

: Approximately 13 million passengers travelled through the region’s airports in May 2024, setting a new record for the month. International Travel : International passenger volume increased by 7% from May 2023, with Rome, London, and Paris being the top destinations.

: International passenger volume increased by 7% from May 2023, with Rome, London, and Paris being the top destinations. Memorial Day Surge : Over 2.2 million passengers travelled during the Memorial Day period (May 23-27), breaking the previous record by about 45,000 passengers.

: Over 2.2 million passengers travelled during the Memorial Day period (May 23-27), breaking the previous record by about 45,000 passengers. Year-to-Date: The first five months of 2024 saw 57.6 million passengers, outpacing the same period in 2023.

These achievements highlight the Port Authority’s critical role in regional and national transportation, reflecting strong recovery and growth across its airports, seaports, and commuter rail systems. The continued high performance in passenger and cargo volumes underscores the Port Authority’s importance as a major transportation hub.