JetBlue begins ticket sales for Amsterdam routes from Boston and New York

US airline JetBlue has announced plans to launch flights from New York and Boston to Amsterdam. The new service, the third in JetBlue’s transatlantic expansion, will begin on 29 August and 20 September, respectively. The flights will use the airline’s Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft and feature the company’s Airspace cabin interior.

Daily services will include 24 Mint Suite seats (Business) and 114 core seats (Economy). To celebrate the new launch, limited round-trip fares starting at $1,899 and €1,299 in Mint and $479 and €399 in Core are available from today.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Amsterdam (AMS)

Daily service starting August 29 (Eastbound) & August 30 (Westbound) *all times local JFK – AMS Flight B6 2288 AMS – JFK Flight B6 2289 22:00 – 11:35 (+1) 13:35 – 16:00

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Amsterdam (AMS)