easyJet flight from Corfu to London makes emergency landing in Rome after severe turbulence injures crew

An easyJet Airbus A320 registered G-EJCM operating flight U2-8210 from Corfu to London Gatwick on 19 August was forced to make an emergency landing in Rome Fiumicino after encountering severe turbulence shortly after takeoff.

The incident, which occurred at 28,000 feet, resulted in two flight attendants being injured as they were thrown against the cabin walls while preparing to serve food. The turbulence was so intense that the pilots diverted to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, where the injured crew received medical attention and passengers were assisted.

Italy’s air safety agency has launched an investigation to determine whether the turbulence was sudden and unforeseeable or a visible weather hazard that was underestimated by the pilots. The agency is also examining why Rome was chosen over closer diversion airports like Bari or Brindisi.

A replacement crew and aircraft (Airbus A320 with registration G-EJCP) allowed passengers to continue their journey to London later that day, with a delay of 7 hours and 20 minutes.