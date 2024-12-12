flibco.com launches shuttle services between London airports, entering UK market

flibco.com, a leading European airport transportation provider, has secured a contract to operate shuttle services between London City and London Stansted Airport, marking its UK market debut. Operations will begin on April 1, 2025, enhancing connectivity for both local and international travellers.

This new route expands flibco.com’s European network, aligning with its mission to provide seamless and reliable airport transportation. Partnering with London Stansted Airport, the company aims to deliver high-quality service while capitalising on the region’s growth potential.