London City Airport seeks approval for Airbus A320neo operations

London City Airport (LCY) has applied to the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to allow Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate at the airport, aiming to enhance sustainability and expand passenger options.

The proposed change aligns with LCY’s strategy to accommodate growth in a more eco-friendly manner, reaching its permitted passenger capacity with fewer flights. The A320neo, known for its reduced noise and improved fuel efficiency, could unlock new routes while encouraging airlines to modernise their fleets.

This move follows government approval in August 2024 to increase LCY’s annual passenger cap from 6.5 million to 9 million by 2031, without adding flights or infrastructure. With seating for over 180 passengers and a range exceeding 1,000 km, the A320neo would bolster LCY’s leisure travel offerings across Europe.

The application seeks CAA approval for a new flight procedure (RNP AR) that adjusts approach angles to accommodate the A320neo, overcoming current restrictions requiring steep approach-certified aircraft.

Alison FitzGerald, LCY’s CEO, stated: “The introduction of the A320neo at London City Airport is incredibly exciting. It would expand leisure destinations, support growth without increasing flights, and accelerate the transition to cleaner, quieter aircraft.”

If approved, the change marks a significant step towards more sustainable aviation at one of London’s most centrally located airports.