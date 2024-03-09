Emergency landing of Lufthansa flight at Hamburg Airport due to coffee machine incident

Lufthansa flight LH818 departing on Saturday 9 March from Frankfurt with destination Gothenburg had to make an emergency landing in Hamburg due to a defective coffee machine causing smoke in the front galley.

The cockpit crew declared an air emergency, prioritising the landing. The Airbus A319 registered D-AILD landed safely, and all passengers are unharmed.

Technicians are investigating the coffee machine issue, and affected passengers will continue their journey later in the evening on a replacement aircraft, an Airbus A320 registered D-AIZM.