Fraport traffic report: March 2024 sees Frankfurt passenger growth despite strikes

In March 2024, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed approximately 4.6 million passengers despite disruptions caused by strikes, which resulted in the cancellation of around 2,200 flights affecting nearly 300,000 passengers. This figure reflects a 7.8% year-on-year increase in traffic, attributed primarily to the early timing of the Easter holidays. However, passenger numbers remain 17.6% below March 2019 levels.

Cargo volumes at FRA continued their positive trajectory, rising by 6.3% year-on-year to 178,898 metric tons, while aircraft movements and maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also increased by 5.7% and 5.8% respectively.

Across the Fraport Group’s global airports, most experienced traffic growth in March 2024. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia saw a significant 22.7% rise in passenger numbers, while Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru witnessed a 19.1% surge. However, total traffic at Brazilian airports Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) decreased by 4.4%, and Bulgarian airports Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) experienced a combined 28.9% decline.

Overall, the Fraport Group’s actively managed airports recorded a 10.3% year-on-year increase in total traffic, totalling approximately 9.8 million passengers in March 2024.