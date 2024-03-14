Resilient growth: Fraport’s February 2024 traffic figures defy strikes, passenger numbers surge

Despite strikes disrupting operations, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) saw a significant increase in passenger volumes in February 2024, reaching 3.9 million travellers, up 12.9 percent from the previous year.

Although strikes led to flight cancellations affecting about 225,000 passengers, overall growth remained robust. Cargo volumes and aircraft movements also surged at FRA.

Moreover, Fraport Group’s international portfolio witnessed notable gains, with airports like Ljubljana and Lima experiencing substantial increases in passenger numbers. Overall, Fraport-managed airports saw a 13.1 percent rise in passenger volume, showcasing resilience amidst challenges.