Resilient growth: Fraport’s February 2024 traffic figures defy strikes, passenger numbers surge

By
André Orban
-
0
0
Aeroplane traffic in front of Terminal 2

Despite strikes disrupting operations, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) saw a significant increase in passenger volumes in February 2024, reaching 3.9 million travellers, up 12.9 percent from the previous year.

Although strikes led to flight cancellations affecting about 225,000 passengers, overall growth remained robust. Cargo volumes and aircraft movements also surged at FRA.

Moreover, Fraport Group’s international portfolio witnessed notable gains, with airports like Ljubljana and Lima experiencing substantial increases in passenger numbers. Overall, Fraport-managed airports saw a 13.1 percent rise in passenger volume, showcasing resilience amidst challenges.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.