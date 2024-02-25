Brussels South Charleroi Airport closed for a few hours after landing incident with Ryanair aircraft

Charleroi Airport returns to normal operations after late-night incident

Several flights experienced delays at Brussels South Charleroi Airport last night due to an incident involving a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (reg. EI-DYC) arriving from Lanzarote as flight FR9719. The aircraft became immobilised on the tarmac after its nose wheel malfunctioned upon landing around 22:30.

“This incident resulted in the cancellation of one flight and the diversion of seven others to Liège and Brussels airports,” explained Hervé Fransens, Secretary General of Charleroi Airport. “Technical repairs were completed around 02:00, but to minimise disruption to nearby residents, we elected to wait until 06:30 before bringing the diverted flights back to Charleroi.”

Passengers on the cancelled flight were assisted, while those on diverted flights were transported back to Charleroi via shuttle buses. Mr Fransens emphasised the rarity of such occurrences: “In my 13+ years at Charleroi Airport, I haven’t encountered a similar issue before. This was truly an isolated event, as the aircraft itself landed without incident.”

Source: Télésambre

