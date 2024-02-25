Emirates Airlines crew’s heroic response: subduing aggressive drunk passenger mid-flight

In a display of swift action, the crew of an Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai, U.A.E. to Islamabad, Pakistan, on the morning of February 25th, garnered praise for their handling of an aggressive drunk passenger. In a short clip that appeared online, the passenger is seen headbutting a male crew member. Shortly after, the passenger is taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Instances of disruptive behavior aboard flights pose significant challenges to airlines and crew members alike, jeopardizing the safety and comfort of passengers and crew.

In response, many airlines prioritize comprehensive training programs to equip their staff with the tools and techniques needed to manage unruly incidents with professionalism and efficiency.

The owner of social media page “A Fly Guy’s Cabin Crew” explains that – every year – Emirates crew receives Taekwondo training to learn how to effectively restrain passengers in such cases.

In another short clip that appeared on social media platform X, the unruly passenger has been placed onto a wheelchair.

Who was he? Hope the law took its course as his violence could have threatened the whole flight. pic.twitter.com/B8hkUaovCW — Amir Mateen (@AmirMateen2) February 25, 2024