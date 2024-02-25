Qantas delays launch of ‘Project Sunrise’ ultra-long-haul flights to mid-2026 due to late delivery of planes

Qantas has postponed the debut of its groundbreaking ‘Project Sunrise’ flights due to manufacturing delays impacting the delivery of Airbus A350-1000 jets.

The 19-hour-plus journeys connecting Australia with New York and London were originally set to launch in late 2025, but the setback has pushed the timeline to mid-2026. The delay is attributed to the need for a redesign of the centre tank on the ultra-long-range aircraft, as requested by regulators.

The Project Sunrise initiative, announced in 2017, aims to operate the world’s longest nonstop flights, featuring routes from London or New York to Sydney and Melbourne.