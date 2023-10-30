Monday morning chaos at Brussels Airport: customs officers’ Go-Slow strike sparks passenger frustration

Tensions flared on Monday morning in the arrivals hall of Brussels Airport, Belgium. Customs officers initiated a go-slow strike from 8:30 am until 10 am (local time). “Customs officers are conducting thorough checks upon arrival. This leads to queues forming in the arrivals hall. Typically, this area is quite smooth. Many passengers had to wait to exit the airport,” explained Nathalie Pierard, spokesperson for Brussels Airport, to Belgian press.

While the action only lasted an hour and a half, it frayed the nerves of passengers who found themselves stuck in lines. Television broadcast RTL received numerous testimonies confirming this, and it was also evident on X (formerly Twitter): “Families with children were very frustrated,” “Feeling like a prisoner at the baggage claim exit,” “What a warm welcome after a 17-hour flight,” “People are complaining,” “Impossible to exit this airport.”

The SPF Finances, which oversees customs officers, and the CGSP union were unable to immediately specify the workers’ demands behind the action.”

2 hours to exit Zaventem airport, zero assistance, and nobody controlling the line. Good job @BrusselsAirport!#BrusselsAirport #BRU pic.twitter.com/TZPkfkzIcb — Tommaso Perani (@tomgnaf) October 30, 2023