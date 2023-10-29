Home Airports Makhachkala Airport (MCX) Rioters storm Makhachkala airport in Dagestan, Russia amidst arrival of flight from...

Rioters storm Makhachkala airport in Dagestan, Russia amidst arrival of flight from Tel Aviv

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
1

In the evening of 29 October, anti-semitic protesters stormed the airport of Makhachkala, a Southern airport located in Dagestan, Russia allegedly after the arrival of Red Wings flight WZ4728 from Tel Aviv, Israel. Two other flights that were operating towards the airport were forced to divert. 

According to information gathered on social media, the angry mob was looking for passengers with Israeli descent who might have arrived on board a flight from Tel Aviv.

Crowds of Rioters on the Tarmac at Makhachkala International Airport in Dagestan have now Surrounded the RedWings Flight from Tel Aviv, Israel demanding that they come outside of the Aircraft so they can determine who is Israeli or Jewish,” reported OSINTdefender, an account on X. 

The account added that a Russian pilot requested passengers not to try opening any of the doors as rioters were still on the tarmac.

The crowd, who was seen waving a Palestinian flag and shouting “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is greater), also attacked patrol cars.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has said that the Office of the Prime Minister and the National Security Headquarters (NSH) is monitoring the ongoing situation in Dagestan and that Israel expects for the Russian law enforcement authorities “to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters who attempt to do them harm.”

The Russian National Guard and Security Forces stormed the tarmac and are mass arresting any of the rioters who did not flee.

Two domestic flights, one Red Wings Sukhoi Superjet 100 (registered RA-89187) diverted to Mineralnye Vody Airport and one Pobeda Boeing 737 (registered RA-73294) diverted to Beslan.

 

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be