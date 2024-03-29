Flemish Region issues new environmental permit for Brussels Airport, maintains night flights

In a recent announcement, the Flemish Minister of the Environment, Zuhal Demir, disclosed the issuance of an indefinite operating permit to Brussels Airport, without imposing a ban on night flights.

Instead, the permit aims for a 30% reduction in noise pollution by 2032, introducing gradually the concept of silent nights on weekends. Despite setting a ceiling of 240,000 annual aircraft movements by 2032, higher than recommended by environmental advisors, the decision is deemed a balance between economic interests and local residents’ living conditions.

The permit requires the airport to curtail nighttime nuisances, with a phased approach starting in 2026. While some industry players like DHL responded moderately positively, citing concerns over restricted hours and aircraft usage, the permit is seen as a compromise to maintain economic growth while addressing environmental concerns.