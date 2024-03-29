Avion Express successfully concludes corporate restructuring after pandemic challenges

Avion Express, a leading global ACMI operator, has announced the successful completion of its corporate restructuring process initiated in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the industry-wide disruptions, the company fulfilled its obligations to creditors ahead of schedule, marking a significant milestone for Lithuanian aviation. CEO Darius Kajokas attributes this achievement to the swift market recovery and the company’s adaptable business model, which facilitated growth during the restructuring phase.

Avion Express, operating a sizable fleet of over 50 aircraft and serving numerous prestigious clients worldwide, remains committed to expansion, recently initiating the process of obtaining an Air Operator’s Certificate for its ACMI subsidiary in Brazil.

With over 1,700 aviation professionals, the company continues to provide reliable ACMI services globally.