Brussels South Charleroi Airport unveils six new summer routes

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) is gearing up for an exciting summer season, set to commence on March 31, 2024. As part of the summer programme, BSCA is launching six new routes to destinations: Cork (Ireland), Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina), Gothenburg (Sweden), Olbia (Sardinia-Italy), Dubrovnik (Croatia), and the Portuguese town of Ponta Delgada in the Azores archipelago.

This seasonal transition marks a shift in flight activity, allowing airlines to tailor their services to meet passenger demand and explore popular destinations. Ryanair, among the five airlines operating from BSCA, is introducing these new routes, promising travellers diverse experiences from the historic charm of Cork to the picturesque coastal beauty of Ponta Delgada. With tickets now available for purchase, the summer of 2024 promises exciting opportunities for travellers seeking adventure and exploration.