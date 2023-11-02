Many delays and cancellations at Amsterdam – KLM cancels all flights this afternoon

Storm Ciarán, which swept over the Netherlands on Thursday, has severely impacted air travel, leading to cancellations and delays. Safety remains a top priority for all airlines operating in the region.

KLM, one of the prominent carriers, made a decision to prioritise safety in response to the expected wind force 9 and gusts of 95 to 110 kilometres per hour. These extreme weather conditions raised concerns about unsafe situations on the airport platform, particularly for ground personnel. As a result, KLM cancelled all arriving and departing flights from early afternoon until the end of the day. This move was made to safeguard the well-being of their staff and passengers.

This decision, while taken with safety in mind, has inevitably caused significant inconvenience for KLM’s customers. However, the airline is committed to accommodating affected passengers by offering rebooking or refunds as necessary. KLM sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused.

The adverse weather conditions associated with Storm Ciarán not only impacted KLM but also had a broader effect on air travel in the region. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, for instance, advised all travellers to check the latest flight information well before their departure. The strong winds from the storm resulted in delays and cancellations, both for departing and arriving flights. It was determined that aircraft handling on the ground could not be safely conducted under these wind conditions.

Moreover, the flight schedule at Schiphol Airport may continue to experience disruptions due to delays and cancellations at other European airports also affected by the storm. Authorities at Schiphol Airport have been in close contact with weather services to monitor the evolving weather conditions and their impact on air traffic.

As the region contends with the challenges posed by Storm Ciarán, safety and passenger well-being remain the foremost concerns for all involved in air travel, with airlines taking necessary steps to minimize risks and mitigate disruptions.