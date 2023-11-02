Storm Ciarán disrupts Belgian airports, leading to flight diversions

Severe weather conditions from Storm Ciarán have caused disruptions at several Belgian airports.

Flights to destinations such as Malaga and Nador were diverted from Antwerp Airport to Brussels, with flight schedules dependent on evolving weather conditions. A flight from Alicante has been diverted to Brussels.

Ostend-Bruges Airport, located near the North Sea coast where winds are even more powerful, has similarly experienced diversions to Brussels, with measures in place to protect aircraft.

Despite the disruptions, Liège Airport reported no issues and even welcomed diverted flights from Beauvais, France.

At Brussels Airport, a single runway shared for takeoffs and landings resulted in delays, affecting approximately 20 flight movements per hour. After 2 go-arounds a Ryanair flight from Madrid diverted to Cologne. Several flights have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to stay updated via airport websites and contact their airlines for further information.

The disruptions are due to strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 110 km/h in some regions.