Edelweiss Airbus Airbus A320 aborts take-off after abnormal behavior

On 27 October, an Edelweiss Airbus A320 (registered HB-IHY) was scheduled to operate a flight from Zurich, Switzerland and Faro, Portugal when – during take-off roll – abnormal behavior was experienced. The aircraft swung violently to the left followed by immediate corrective action and a rejected take-off. One tire blew out when the aircraft came to a safe stop.

Website The Aviation Herald reports about passengers witnessing the aircraft violently shacking to the left. Edelweiss reported that during acceleration the aircraft showed an abnormal behaviour prompting the pilots to reject takeoff. During deceleration a tyre burst. Data are being assessed to determine the abnormal behaviour.

A video of the take-off roll was published on social media (see below).

At moment of writing, the aircraft is still grounded.

