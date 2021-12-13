Encouraging traffic and transport figures for November 2021 at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

3.1 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in November 2021. In November 2020 that number was 0.9 million. In November 2019, without the effects of COVID-19 on Schiphol, 5.3 million passengers travelled through Schiphol.

The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 28,372 (+91% compared to 2020, -25% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1,928 (-20% compared to 2020, +63% compared to 2019), which contributed to a 1% decrease in transported tonnage compared to last year and a 6% increase compared to 2019.

Passengers

Of the 3.1 million passengers in November, almost 1.3 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 650.000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. Almost 2.3 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, 800.000 outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has increased, from 1,180 to 1,928, compared to 2019. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights compared with 2019, with a total transported volume of almost 143,831 tonnes.

Please click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for November 2021.

13 December 2021