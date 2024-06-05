Lufthansa Technik delivers final Airbus A350 to German Air Force

Lufthansa Technik has handed over the third and final Airbus A350 government aircraft to the German Federal Ministry of Defence’s Special Air Mission Wing during a ceremony at ILA Berlin. The aircraft, with the registration 10+03 and named “Kurt Schumacher,” was officially put into service by Secretary of State for Defence Nils Hilmer.

Highlights of the Delivery

Completion of Modernisation Programme : The handover marks the conclusion of the largest modernisation programme in the history of the Special Air Mission Wing, involving four cabin modifications across three aircraft over four years.

: The handover marks the conclusion of the largest modernisation programme in the history of the Special Air Mission Wing, involving four cabin modifications across three aircraft over four years. Timely Delivery : Despite challenges, including the pandemic, Lufthansa Technik delivered all aircraft on time and within budget.

: Despite challenges, including the pandemic, Lufthansa Technik delivered all aircraft on time and within budget. Previous Deliveries: The first two A350s, “Konrad Adenauer” (10+01) and “Theodor Heuss” (10+02), were delivered with full government cabins in November 2022 and March 2023, respectively.

Aircraft Details

Interim and Final Cabins : The initial handover of 10+03 in August 2020 featured an interim cabin. It has now returned to Lufthansa Technik’s Hamburg VIP Completion Center for the installation of a complete government cabin.

: The initial handover of 10+03 in August 2020 featured an interim cabin. It has now returned to Lufthansa Technik’s Hamburg VIP Completion Center for the installation of a complete government cabin. Modernised Livery: The aircraft’s exterior was updated to match its sister aircraft, featuring the “Bundes Sans” font and the colours of the German flag on the wingtips.

Statements

Soeren Stark, CEO of Lufthansa Technik AG, praised the team’s efforts:

“The largest modernisation programme in the history of the Special Air Mission Wing can justifiably be called a Herculean task… I take my hat off to this achievement and thank everyone who was involved.”

Design and Legacy

Each of the three aircraft—”Adenauer,” “Heuss,” and “Schumacher”—features unique interior accents and design elements that pay tribute to their namesakes. These include:

Boccia game

Signatures under the Treaty of Rome

Laurel leaf

Various stamps

A magnet and various quotations

Public Display

The Airbus A350 “Kurt Schumacher” will be on static display at the ILA in Berlin until Thursday evening, allowing attendees to view the aircraft up close.

This delivery reinforces the capabilities of the German Air Force’s Special Air Mission Wing, ensuring they have a modern and uniform fleet for long-haul political and parliamentary air transport.