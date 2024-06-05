Virgin Atlantic expands network with new codeshare partnerships and resumes Tel Aviv flights

Virgin Atlantic has announced new codeshare partnerships with EL AL, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, and Saudia, enhancing connectivity and frequent flyer benefits for its customers. Additionally, Virgin Atlantic will resume flights to Tel Aviv from September 5, 2024.

Virgin Atlantic partners with EL AL

: This partnership will offer customers more options between the UK, US, and Israel. Both airlines will place codes on their London Heathrow and Tel Aviv services, providing up to four daily flights. Frequent Flyer benefits: Reciprocal earn and redemption opportunities will be available through Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club and EL AL’s Matmid program, with benefits for premium customers.

SkyTeam Partnerships

: SAS will join SkyTeam on September 1, 2024. This collaboration will enhance connectivity to Scandinavian key hubs. Flying Club members can earn and redeem points on SAS flights, and SAS EuroBonus members will gain similar benefits on Virgin Atlantic flights. Saudia: The new codeshare with Saudia is already live. Virgin Atlantic customers can connect from the US through London Heathrow and Manchester to Saudia’s services to Jeddah and Riyadh. Frequent flyer benefits, including earning and redeeming points, have been available since March 2023.

Quotes from Virgin Atlantic

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer of Virgin Atlantic, expressed excitement about these partnerships, highlighting their importance in providing more choices and benefits to customers. The return to Tel Aviv, complemented by the new EL AL partnership, will offer strengthened service and connectivity.

Summary of Partnerships and Launch Dates

: Virgin Atlantic code on EL AL flights starts on June 10, 2024; EL AL code on Virgin Atlantic starts on September 5, 2024. SAS Scandinavian Airlines : Codeshare partnership starts in September 2024, after SAS joins SkyTeam.

: Codeshare partnership starts in September 2024, after SAS joins SkyTeam. Saudia: Codeshare partnership is already live, offering connections to Jeddah and Riyadh from London Heathrow and Manchester.

These new codeshare agreements and the return to Tel Aviv are part of Virgin Atlantic’s strategy to enhance its network and customer experience as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.