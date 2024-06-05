LOT Polish Airlines launches nonstop flights from Warsaw to Riyadh

On June 4, 2024, LOT Polish Airlines inaugurated a new direct flight route connecting Warsaw, Poland, with Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. This marks Riyadh as the second destination on the Arabian Peninsula in LOT’s network, following Dubai, and adds to their growing list of new destinations in 2024, which includes Tashkent, Athens, and Oradea.

Flight Details

Frequency : Three times a week.

: Three times a week. Departure from Warsaw : Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 15:20.

: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 15:20. Return from Riyadh : Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 01:25 local time.

: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 01:25 local time. Aircraft : Boeing 737 MAX 8.

: Boeing 737 MAX 8. Flight Duration : To Riyadh: 5 hours and 45 minutes. Return to Warsaw: 5 hours and 30 minutes.

:

Strategic Importance

Micha? Fijo?, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines, emphasised the significance of the new route:

“A direct route between Warsaw and the capital of Saudi Arabia creates new opportunities, both for the tourism and business sectors. This testifies to our commitment to expanding LOT Polish Airlines’ international route network.”

The new route supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at expanding the tourism sector and enhancing international accessibility through an online visa program for EU, UK, and US citizens. This initiative is expected to attract more Western tourists to explore Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage and modern attractions.

Destinations and Connectivity

The addition of Riyadh to LOT’s network enhances connectivity for passengers from both regions. Warsaw Chopin Airport, LOT’s main hub, serves as a strategic transfer point in Europe, offering seamless connections to various destinations:

Within Europe : Direct flights to Paris, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt.

: Direct flights to Paris, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt. Transatlantic Routes: Direct flights to North America, including Toronto, New York, Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Exploring Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, with a history spanning 2,800 years, offers a rich cultural and historical landscape:

UNESCO World Heritage Sites : Seven in total.

: Seven in total. Archaeological Sites : Over 10,000.

: Over 10,000. Diverse Landscapes: Extensive coastline and varied terrains.

Riyadh itself is a blend of tradition and modernity, featuring:

Cultural Landmarks : The National Museum, Masmak Fortress.

: The National Museum, Masmak Fortress. Modern Attractions: Luxury shopping malls, world-class dining, and a futuristic skyline.

Booking Information

Tickets for flights between Warsaw and Riyadh are now available through various sales channels, including the LOT website (lot.com), LOT Contact Centre, and LOT Travel offices.

This new route underscores LOT Polish Airlines’ commitment to expanding its international presence and enhancing connectivity between Europe and the Middle East, fostering cultural and commercial exchanges between the regions.